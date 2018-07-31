Building Game TerraTech Coming to PS4 in Early August

Another cool title awaits us in the crowded month of August 2018. We found out that the physics-based building game, TerraTech is going to be available early on August 14, 2018 for the PlayStation 4. Back in May 2018, developer PayLoad Studios offered more details about the game, as well as specifics about the console release.

TerraTech puts players in the distant future, when Earth’s natural resources have been depleted. You step into the boots of a resource-gathering prospector, and your mission is to visit remote alien planets and explore them to hopefully discover valuable materials. You will be joined by others who have the same job. As you explore these new worlds, you “will fight to protect what’s theirs and invade to take what’s yours. To make your mark, you will need to be cunning and creative.”

As for the gameplay, here’s what you can expect from TerraTech:

Construction

Using the building blocks, guns, wheels, and wings from several Mining Corporations, you can build varied Techs to suit every purpose. Be it powerful armored combat vehicles, unstoppable resource gathering machines, sprawling resource processing bases or a hybrid of all three – creativity is your key to exo-planetary success. Exploration

The worlds in TerraTech are procedurally generated and infinite, so there are always new lands to discover and more resources to find. Treacherous mountain ranges, luscious grasslands and huge deserts are among the biomes you will encounter. More will be added as development progresses. Combat

The intergalactic mining industry is a profitable one, but you are not the only miner in search for new worlds to exploit. Defending yourself from rival miners will take time, resources and skill, with success leading to new territory and new lands. All equipable blocks and items can be damaged or destroyed, so ensuring you are sufficiently armed and ready for battle is a key element of both survival and prosperity in TerraTech. Get out there and show them who’s boss! Crafting

By gathering and processing natural resources, players are able to construct storage, refining and construction bases in order to craft new blocks in the game. Like the look of that Venture Hail Fire Rifle that just tore your vehicle apart? Go prospecting for the needed resources, and craft a couple for yourself in the shiny new Venture fabricator which you just acquired, by beating their time trial challenge in the nearby mountains.

I have to admit, this seems like an intriguing and unique concept. We’ll be keeping an eye on this one for sure. Be on the lookout for TerraTech for PlayStation 4 on August 14th for $24.99 / £19.99 / €24.99. The Xbox One and PC editions are set to launch on August 10th—the game is also available via Steam Early Access for $19.99.

Let us know if you’re interested in this one. Post your impressions below.

[Source: Gematsu]