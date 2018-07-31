Go Insane With a New Trailer for Lovecraft-Inspired The Sinking City

Inspired by the dark eldritch horrors of HP Lovecraft fame, The Sinking City is an open-world action investigation game that pits players against an unsettling atmosphere, haunting mystery, and their own mental state. Released today, a new trailer titled “A Close Shave” shows off brand new gameplay as well as a look at lead character Charles W. Reed’s declining mental state. As he shaves his stubble, tentacles begin to protrude from the small razor nicks. It’s all just in his head though, right?

Reed is a private investigator tortured by a troubled past, seeking redemption and escape from the insanity. He finds himself in Oakmont, Massachusetts, a town isolated from the rest of the world by supernatural means and a bizarre flood. Reed will have to dig into clues to uncover a mystery that could have world-ending consequences, but there’s always the chance he’s just completely insane. You can get a look at some of the gameplay and all of the madness in the “A Close Shave” trailer for The Sinking City.

Developer Frogwares is the same team behind the recent Sherlock Holmes games–Crimes and Punishments and The Devil’s Daughter–and The Sinking City combines their penchant for intriguing mystery with a world filled with cosmic horrors and things that will drive you mad. Back in March, a dev diary explored one of the game’s demos, showing off even more gameplay. The studio also announced a release date for 2019 at E3 this year after releasing another trailer to get players excited for the game back in May. If you’d like to get a look at some of the eldritch horrors that await, check out some of the screenshots and concept art for The Sinking City in the gallery below.

The Sinking City releases on PS4, Xbox One, and PC on March 19, 2019.