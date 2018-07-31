15 Minute Demo of The Walking Dead: The Final Season Now Available

There’s a lot of debate surrounding the best way to play episodic games (ASAP vs. waiting until the entire season is out). For those of you who want to play as soon as possible, you’ll be happy to hear there’s a 15 minute demo of The Walking Dead: The Final Season now available on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Additionally, this will be a great way for reluctant fans to figure out if they want to continue with the series.

Before this demo, the best insight you could get into The Walking Dead: The Final Season was by watching those first 15 minutes. Now you can play it for yourself. Here is what you can expect:

The demo features the opening sequence of the upcoming season premiere and offers players their first chance to experience The Final Season‘s brand new combat, camera system, and art style.

Episode one of The Walking Dead: The Final Season will be available for download starting August 14, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch release coming later in 2018. The game is already available for preorder for $19.99, allowing players to “receive download access to each of the season’s four episodes as they become available.”

Additionally, there are a huge preorder bonuses to entice outsiders of the series to finally get on board. PlayStation 4 and Xbox One preorders include The Walking Dead: The Telltale Series Collection. Meanwhile those who play on PC will get 10% off the price if they preorder through Steam, GOG, GamersGate, or the Humble Store. All preorder offers expire August 14, 2018 when episode one becomes available.

