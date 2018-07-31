Uppers Now Rated for PS4 in Australia, Is a Localized Release Imminent?

It’s just been revealed that, Uppers, the PS Vita action game created by the same team that developed Senran Kagura received a rating for PlayStation 4 in Australia.

Uppers initially launched in July 2016 in Japan. The game is set on an isolated island where fighting and kicking someone’s ass have turned into the biggest form of entertainment. The island is also inhabited by outlaws, who gather to take part in fights using only their fists. Sounds like a charming and wonderful place, don’t you think?

The English trophies for Uppers saw the light of day back in July 2016, although the brawler game itself was never released in the West. The cool PlayStation Vita game landed to positive reactions in Japan. If you want to catch a glimpse of it, check out the NSFW gameplay trailer below:

Incidentally, a full 3D remake of Senran Kagura Burst, is going to be released digitally and physically later this year.

As for Uppers, it appears a Western version is in development and it’s only a matter of time now. Here’s hoping. It might be time to grab my PS Vita. It’s been such a long time since I played anything on Sony’s handheld.

By the way, folks, let us know how you feel about this game. Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

[Source: Gematsu]