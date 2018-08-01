August 2018 PlayStation Plus Free Games Include Mafia III and Two Extra Bonuses

It’s the Wednesday before the first Tuesday of a month, and we all know what a special day that is. It’s PS Plus free games reveal day, which is basically a holiday to any subscribers. Sony has announced that the free PlayStation Plus free games for August 2018 will include the open-world period piece, Mafia III, and asymmetrical horror multiplayer game Dead by Daylight, which pits a group of survivors against a deranged killer. While it’s not always the case, the lists between North America and Europe are completely identical in August. That means everyone gets to enjoy the same games. The current games will go away on August 7, so players still have time to redeem games like Heavy Rain, Absolver, Zero Escape, and more.

In addition to the regular six games this month (two for each platform), Sony is offering two bonuses. Here They Lie is being added as a PSVR exclusive Plus free title through October 2, bringing back the two-month long free PSVR games that Sony had been previously offering to subscribers.

Finally, a PlayLink title called Knowledge is Power will be available for free through November 6. PlayLink titles require friends to play with and a companion app to use as a controller, but they can be extremely fun party games.

Here are the games both leaving and entering the PlayStation Plus Instant Game Collection next week on August 7, 2018 in North America and Europe:

These titles will become available on August 7, 2018. Until then, subscribers will still be able to redeem July’s line-up of titles. Once a title is redeemed, you can download and play it at any time as long as you have an active PlayStation Plus subscription.

Remember that Sony will stop offering PS3 and Vita titles in the Instant Game Collection in March 2019. At that time it’s unknown what–if anything–will replace those spots, but Sony’s continued offering of PSVR titles and games found in its PlayLink initiative could offer clues to the future of the service.

What do you think of the August 2018 PlayStation Plus free games? Which free PlayStation 4 game will you be playing first? Are you happy or disappointed with the list? Let us know what you think about all of the PlayStation Plus bonuses in the comment section below! Don’t miss the new weekly PlayStation Store sales, which include a large number of Plus double discounts this week.