Bethesda Teams Up with the UFC to Promote Fallout 76

Promoting video games via sports is pretty common. But sometimes, these partnerships can seem a bit…strange. A Bethesda UFC partnership was announced earlier today in the interest of marketing Fallout 76. Australian middleweight champion Robert Whittaker was tapped as a “brand ambassador” for Bethesda in Australia and New Zealand.

As an ambassador, Whittaker will take part in “various initiatives” to promote the November launch of Fallout 76. These promotions include Whittaker streaming Bethesda games via Twitch. It’s possible he will appear in local promotional material as well.

According to ZeniMax Australia Managing Director Simon Aulty, the Bethesda UFC partnership is a perfect match on both sides. “Rob’s at an incredibly exciting time of his career and Bethesda is also in the process of announcing and releasing game-changing titles, so we can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”

Whittaker, who has said he often games to relieve stress, is also excited about the new partnership. “I look forward to collaborating with Bethesda as they reveal more details about their upcoming releases and sharing this excitement with my followers and their community.”

Fallout 76 is launching on November 16 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It will be a massive departure for the series, being entirely multiplayer. A beta is expected to go live sometime before its release. What do you think of the Bethesda UFC partnership t0 promote and market Fallout 76?

[Source: Stevivor]