New Darksiders III Gameplay Showcases Environmental Puzzles

Gunfire Games steadily offers Darksiders fans new and exciting looks at the franchise’s forthcoming third iteration. During the July 2018, IGN First regularly presented new details and footage from Darksiders III. A recent release from the preview coverage showed off 11-minutes of gameplay, featuring Fury exploring the world and battling enemies. Another gameplay video has gone live, which showcases some of the environmental puzzles players should expect to encounter.

Check out the Darksiders III environmental puzzle footage below:

Darksiders III’s Design Director, John Pearl, and Lead Level Designer, Richard Vorodi, act as narrators in the walkthrough. Puzzle design rests at the heart of this preview, as Pearl and Vorodi explain various design choices.

For instance, the bomb-throwing mechanics from the first two Darksiders games have evolved. Instead of preset bombs existing in the environment, there are creatures, dubbed “bomb bugs,” that serve a similar purpose. Puzzles that require the use of bomb bugs vary in difficulty. Some may merely require a bug be thrown, so a player can gain passage into new areas. Meanwhile, other puzzles may necessitate critical thinking to navigate more demanding sequences.

According to Pearl and Vorodi, there are puzzles that pay homage to previous entries in the series. As expected, other aspects of Darksiders III will also harken back to the franchise’s past.

The synopsis for this new adventures is as follows:

Return to an apocalyptic Earth in Darksiders III, a hack-n-slash action adventure where players assume the role of Fury in her quest to hunt down and dispose of the Seven Deadly Sins. The most unpredictable and enigmatic of the Four Horsemen, Fury must succeed where many have failed–to bring balance to the forces that now ravage Earth. Darksiders III is the long-anticipated, third chapter in the critically-acclaimed Darksiders franchise.

Darksiders III arrives on the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One later this year on November 27, 2018.