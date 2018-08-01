Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Announced

Following the removal of microtransactions from the Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor sequel, Monolith Productions and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have come together to announce the Middle-earth Shadow of War Definitive Edition. As expected from definitive editions, this will feature pack the base game, all downloadable content, and free updates and improvements together for a suggested retail price of $59.99 USD. This Middle-earth Shadow of War Definitive Edition will go on sale on August 28, 2018.

Middle-earth Shadow of War Definitive Edition will include the full expansion pass, which adds the Slaughter Tribe Nemesis expansion, the Outlaw Tribe Nemesis expansion, the Blade of Galadriel story expansion, and the Desolation of Mordor story expansion. In addition to these add-ons, the Middle-earth Shadow of War Definitive Edition will have a plethora of enhancements and content updates, from a richer campaign experience and streamlined post-game to new player skins and the complete removal of the market.

Check below for a brief overview of what’ll be included:

Market Closure – Complete removal of the market and microtransactions.

– Complete removal of the market and microtransactions. Updated Post-Game – Streamlined post-game Epilogue (formerly Shadow Wars) with new narration from Shelob, the Witch-king and Dark Talion, plus new Masks of the Nazgûl player rewards.

– Streamlined post-game Epilogue (formerly Shadow Wars) with new narration from Shelob, the Witch-king and Dark Talion, plus new Masks of the Nazgûl player rewards. Nemesis System Enhancements – Numerous improvements bringing further depth to combat encounters and player interactions, along with added traits and behaviors for Orc enemies, more Legendary Orcs to encounter and more ways to get Training Orders.

– Numerous improvements bringing further depth to combat encounters and player interactions, along with added traits and behaviors for Orc enemies, more Legendary Orcs to encounter and more ways to get Training Orders. Powering Up – Follower level cap has been increased to 80, enemy Captain level cap has been increased to 85, greater XP rewards, new Prestige skills, upgrades and more.

– Follower level cap has been increased to 80, enemy Captain level cap has been increased to 85, greater XP rewards, new Prestige skills, upgrades and more. Gear Upgrades – Players can now use Mirian to raise the level of a piece of gear to their current level and use gems to re-roll abilities.

– Players can now use Mirian to raise the level of a piece of gear to their current level and use gems to re-roll abilities. Skins – Added player skins for Celebrimbor, Eltariel, Dark Eltariel, Baranor and Serka.

– Added player skins for Celebrimbor, Eltariel, Dark Eltariel, Baranor and Serka. Online Pit Fights & Conquests – Added search feature to challenge specific players’ Overlords and fortresses in Friendly Mode.

– Added search feature to challenge specific players’ Overlords and fortresses in Friendly Mode. Endless Siege – Added feature to defend fortresses against never-ending waves of Sauron’s forces.

– Added feature to defend fortresses against never-ending waves of Sauron’s forces. Rebellion – Added feature to crush rebel Ologs and Uruks who undermine the Bright Lord.

– Added feature to crush rebel Ologs and Uruks who undermine the Bright Lord. Photo Mode Upgrades – Capture every battle with new filters, frames and textures.

– Capture every battle with new filters, frames and textures. Difficulty Levels – Added Brutal and Gravewalker difficulty levels.

– Added Brutal and Gravewalker difficulty levels. Player Stats – Added player stats page to track in-game enemy kills, dominations and betrayals.

In our review of Middle-earth: Shadow of War, we gave it a 9.5/10 and said that the “expanded Nemesis System creates fascinatingly interesting player stories, and the amount of freedom afforded to the player is staggering for a game of this scope.”

Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition will be available for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 28, 2018.