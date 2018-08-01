HYPERGUN Gameplay Trailer Reveals PC Release Date, Arrives on Consoles in Fall

Although NVYVE Studios, the developers responsible for the survival horror game P.A.M.E.L.A., announced HYPERGUN back in May 2018, it’s been a few months since we’ve seen or heard about the game. Well, the studio’s back with a new HYPERGUN gameplay trailer that reveals the sci-fi rogue-like’s PC release date. The over-the-top shooter will make its way onto PC on August 23, 2018, with consoles to follow sometime in the fall.

In HYPERGUN, you play as the fearless DevTech Labs intern, Dewey Owens. He must use the HYPERGUN program—a highly advanced simulation designed to create the ultimate weapon by combining weapon components across countless simulations—to fend off the highly advanced alien race that has occupied Earth and is terrorizing humanity.

You can watch the new HYPERGUN gameplay trailer below.

As stated in the press release, NVYVE claims to have been hard at work polishing and adding additional content to HYPERGUN. Check below for some of the newer features added to the game since its May 2018 reveal:

Explore the DevTech offices, which serves as a hub area for upgrading classes, unlocking attachments, and browsing your statistics.

Blast away aliens with 150+ weapon attachments, including favorites such as The Canuck Special (launch purple beavers at your foes!), the Ripsaw (fire saw blades that slice and dice!) and the Valentines Slay (fire arrows of pure love, converting aliens temporarily to your side!).

Unlock new player classes, each with their own starting weapon and abilities to use. Start out with the Intern Class (Dewey Owens), employing a rapid-fire SMG, sprint, and deadly spilled coffee, and work your way up to The Lawyer (Gilligan Gold), blasting away aliens with a shotgun and making use of buff auras to enhance your abilities.

Sift through emails, bug reports, and passive-aggressive sticky notes in the DevTech offices to uncover the story behind this rag-tag group of developers who just might have what it takes to save humanity from our alien oppressors.

Test your mettle against badass bosses, including the massive Basilisk, which fires a barrage of ordnance and destroys the flow right out from under you, to the Twins, a nasty combo of melee and ranged combat which is sure to keep you on your toes.

Blast through hordes of enemies, ranging from the simple but numerous Shamblers, to the deadly fast Gladiators, and Guardians which shield their allies from incoming damage.

And in case you missed our reveal story, check below for HYPERGUN‘s key features:

Create the HYPERGUN – With over 150 weapon modules to collect, no two runs in the simulation will be the same. Each module you pick up will change your weapon in exciting and often questionable ways, all in the name of determining the ultimate weapon to defeat our alien oppressors.

Procedural Levels – Fight through increasingly difficult simulated arenas which are randomly generated with each playthrough.

Alien Hordes – Take on a host of (simulated) vicious alien invaders, recreated in immaculate detail.

Badass Bosses – Throw down against epically powerful bosses at the end of each level to put your skills and weapon to the test.

Unlockable Classes and Abilities – Unlock your co-worker’s simulation profiles gaining access to a selection of more than 40 unique abilities giving you the upper hand in alien-destroying combat.

Office Politics – Explore the DevTech offices as the intern Dewey Owens, who’s somehow managed to sneak in over the weekend. Even at the end of the world, there’s time to track down passive-aggressive post-it notes from coworkers!

HYPERGUN will blast its way onto PC on August 23, 2018, with PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions to follow sometime in Fall 2018.

