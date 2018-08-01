New Metroidvania Moonfall Ultimate Headed to PS4 in September

Metroidvanias have become much more popular in recent years, what with games like Axiom Verge, Dead Cells, and Hollow Knight deftly implementing the genre in clever and familiar ways. But while everyone’s eagerly awaiting the master, Koji Igarashi, to return with his upcoming concoction, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, Slovakia-based developer Fishcow Studio’s Moonfall Ultimate is headed to the PlayStation 4 on September 4, 2018.

According to a press release, Moonfall Ultimate is billed as a 2D side-scrolling, action-RPG. Fishcow Studio prides itself on the aesthetic of the game, proudly stating that the entire game is hand-painted, which impressive coming from a new studio with only two games under its belt. In addition to it being hand-painted, the game is set in an industrial gothic universe, will feature single-player, 2-player couch co-op, and has both a campaign and endless arcade mode.

Moonfall Ultimate follows The Empire, a once small kingdom now under threat from so-called savages who’re hunting a mysterious element known as Lunarium. You play as a dauntless recruit who must protect the land from the front line.

Check out the official Moonfall Ultimate announcement trailer below.

Here are Moonfall Ultimate‘s key features:

Beautifully hand-painted 2D graphics full of detail and dark atmospherics.

Play the Campaign or Endless Mode solo or grab a friend with the 2-player couch co-op support.

Three character classes with unique active and passive abilities. Choose Vanguard, Elementalis, or Shadow to suit your play style.

A sturdy leveling system and in-game economy, which gives access to over 80 unique items. Fight, collect and upgrade!

Action-packed combat system provides a diverse choice of dealing damage. A suitable strategy is the key to success.

13 open-ended and fully explorable levels with elements of the Metroidvania genre and packed with quests, boss fights and notes expanding the lore.

Over 60 tiered enemies, each with their own unique attack and defensive attributes.

Moonfall Ultimate will be available for the Nintendo Switch, PC, and PlayStation 4 on September 4, 2018, and Xbox One on September 5, 2018.