Retro-Styled Tales of the Neon Sea Kickstarter Now Live

While it may not be particularly easy to implement, pixel art has essentially taken over the games industry. Since games like Chasm and Songbringer caught quite a bit of attention for their pixel art, developer Palm Pioneer hopes its upcoming retro-styled point-and-click adventure game will capture those looking for another to add to their collection. In conjunction with publisher Zodiac Interactive, Palm Pioneer has announced that the Tales of the Neon Sea Kickstarter is now live.

According to the Tales of the Neon Sea Kickstarter page, the game is set in a cyberpunk cityscape where humans and robots are embroiled in escalating tensions and mutual distrust. You play of a hard-boiled detective who, using your wits and puzzle-solving skills, sets out into the unknown to uncover the truth.

You can watch the Tales of the Neon Sea Kickstarter trailer below.

Tales of the Neon Sea is billed as a sci-fi puzzle-solving adventure. It’s supposed to feature various puzzles designed to test observation and reasoning skills, while also being logical and fun. In addition to these puzzles, the Kickstarter backer rewards outline special features, like customizing a secondary or important NPC in the game—both of which, ostensibly, have varying degrees of impact in the overall game—and creating your own in-game billboard or poster.

Head over to the Tales of the Neon Sea Kickstarter page to learn more and back the project, if you think you might fancy it.

Tales of the Neon Sea is currently in development for the PC and consoles.

[Source: Kickstarter]