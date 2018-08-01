World of Horror Announcement Trailer Unleashes Cosmic Terror

World of Horror, a new cosmic horror RPG with a retro look from publisher Ysbryd Games and developer Panstasz, has received an announcement trailer. It is unique, in that it is monochromatic and has a hand-drawn look.

The World of Horror trailer begins with an eerie invitation. “Something terrible has begun to awaken in our town.” Watching is like seeing a pulp comic come to life, with a slew of unsettling imagery being displayed on screen. You’ll see things like horrific clowns and needles in eyes.

In World of Horror, nothing is safe, including your own home. Players will spend the game exploring mysterious locations and solving strange cases via event cards that guide the story. By building a deck of event cards, you can “discover different outcomes for your battles against the darkness. Different decks may even unlock new mysteries or clues.” It’s up to you to postpone the inevitable apocalypse by solving puzzles and using turn based combat to get through this investigation. You’ll “witness the demise of sanity as the Old Gods reawaken and grotesque abominations stalk a seaside Japanese village.”

You’ll have some time to brace yourself, as World of Horror isn’t expected to release until sometime in 2019. Stay tuned for more updates on this game, which will be releasing on the PS4, Steam, and Nintendo Switch.