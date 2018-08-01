A New Collection of VR Games is Coming from Zen Studios

Since the proliferation of virtual reality, many studios are finding a niche with this new way to game. One such studio is Zen Studios, and four of its VR titles will come together in a brand-new package. The collection is coming from Perp Games and will be playable on PlayStation VR.

Zen Studios VR Collection will contain for of Zen Studios’ most popular VR games. They cover a range of genres, from first-person shooters to…pinball. The games included are Out of Ammo, Pinball FX2, Infinite Minigolf, and CastleStorm VR. Out of Ammo is a unique hybrid of real-time strategy and first-person shooter. After determining the position of your soldiers, go right onto the battlefield. You can take on roles from snipers to medics in this unique VR adventure.

In Infinite Minigolf, players can create an unlimited amount of minigolf courses. In addition, you can share courses with players worldwide. You’re also able to take part in tournaments and challenges. CastleStorm VR, a mix of medieval warfare, 2D physics-based destruction, and tower defense, is also part of the collection. Using the power of VR, players can dive head-first into the brutal and hilarious destruction taking place. To truly test the strength of your castle, go into 1v1 multiplayer and see who truly reigns supreme.

Finally, Pinball FX2 rounds out the collection. A tribute to classic pinball tables, VR adds a whole new dimension. Pinball FX 2 has a load of licensed tables, including The Avengers and Star Wars.

Zen Studios VR Collection will come out fall 2018 for PlayStation 4.

[Source: PerpGames]