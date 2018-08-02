BioWare Hints at New Dragon Age and Mass Effect Projects

While EA’s pleased with the excitement surrounding Anthem, noting that demo stations at EA Play were “packed from beginning to end,” fans are still clamoring for new Dragon Age and Mass Effect installments. Though the publisher has confirmed that Mass Effect isn’t dead, it’s been four years since we’ve seen Dragon Age: Inquisition and 2017’s Mass Effect: Andromeda was laughed out of the industry. In a new blog post, BioWare has confirmed that it’s listening to its fans, stating it has “some teams hidden away working on some secret stuff.”

BioWare’s General Manager, Casey Hudson, took some time to talk at length about Anthem. In the post, Hudson said it was “awesome to see the team rewarded with cheers and applause from the crowds.” Considering that Anthem‘s development started in 2012, BioWare should be commended for introducing a new IP that so quickly hyped up the gaming industry.

Elsewhere in the post, Hudson mentioned that the studio struck a partnership with Dark Horse Comics to produce Anthem art books and comics, looking to further expand the Anthem universe. He said that it’s “another awesome experience meeting and connecting with players of all of BioWare’s games.”

But the real meat comes toward the end of the post, where Hudson said that the studio hears its fans loud and clear. Regarding the status of Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Hudson wrote, “And yes–we hear loud and clear the interest in BioWare doing more Dragon Age and Mass Effect, so rest assured that we have some teams hidden away working on some secret stuff that I think you’ll really like–we’re just not ready to talk about any of it for a little while…”

This in no way confirms that BioWare is working on a new Dragon Age or Mass Effect, but it does suggest that these franchises won’t become dormant. BioWare does have plans to bring them back to the spotlight. It’s just a matter of when. For now, we have Anthem to look forward to. Thankfully, no matter how Anthem performs, we can rest assured that BioWare won’t close after Anthem launches.

Anthem will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on February 22, 2019.

[Source: BioWare Blog]