Capcom to Explore the Idea of More Remakes and Re-Releases

Even though it was nearly two months ago, it feels like it was only yesterday when Capcom revealed Devil May Cry 5 during E3 2018. With the excitement of a return to form for the Devil May Cry franchise, the company seems eager to capitalize on what makes gaming fans tick: nostalgia. During the company’s recent quarterly earnings call, Capcom stated that it’s looking into the possibility of exploring additional remakes and re-releases.

Capcom has made it explicitly clear that it’s going to look at reinvigorating some classic IP. “Further, regarding remakes and re-releases of titles in our back catalog,” the company said during the conference call. “We expect to explore these further with a variety of properties as a part of our strategy to utilize our library of IP.”

Of course, the company didn’t state which of its “variety of properties” it was looking at exploring further, but the idea that Capcom could bring some beloved classics to new light with either a new coat of paint—or a new coat entirely—is enticing.

Speaking about Resident Evil 2 Remake, Capcom claimed that it’s expected to be a million-seller. While that’s a lofty goal, we said in our E3 2018 hands-on preview that “a 20-year old horror game could [ended] up being one of the best experiences [we] played at E3 2018.” Clearly, Capcom has our attention with this remake.

What classic Capcom game would you like to see remade and re-released?

[Source: VideoGamer]