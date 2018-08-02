Come and Get Your Warface Closed Beta Code!

Time to grab your gun and run face first into the fray! Thanks to the great people at my.com, we have a grand total of 250 Warface closed beta access codes just sitting here, waiting for you to claim one. These codes are for North America only, with the closed beta test running August 2-6, 2018.

Warface is a free-to-play game that originally released for the PC, but is now on it’s way to consoles later in 2018. The game has all the modes you would expect, such as Plant the Bomb, Battle Royale (of course), Storm, Destruction, and Free-for-All. In Storm, players on the attacking team are tasked with capturing three strategic points, while Destruction will have teams racing to deliver three air strikes on enemy positions.

Our own Chandler Wood recently sat down with Warface, where he had the following to say:

From the frantic matches of Plant the Bomb, to intense rounds of team deathmatch and free-for-all, and even the Specialist Operations that none of us could complete on easy, we barely scratched the surface of what Warface will bring to the table. That’s not even mentioning the reward structure that provides that additional hook to keep coming back and playing again and again. And it does it all for free. That’s a strong offering and a great reason to give it a shot. You might just find that you like what you play.

What are you waiting for? Claim one, and we will see you on the battlefield.