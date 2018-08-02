A New Journey Begins in the Teaser Trailer for Life is Strange 2

Not since preorders went live have new details emerged for Life is Strange 2’s upcoming release. Yes, The Amazing Adventures of Captain Spirit is an adorable, albeit sad, primer for the new season. However, the eagerness to see more of what Dontnod has planned for its landmark series nears unsustainable levels. Thankfully, August 20, 2018 will deliver the goods; this date marks when “all will be revealed.”

The news comes courtesy of Life is Strange 2’s first official teaser trailer.

The teaser trailer runs just under a minute long and takes place on the evening of October 28, 2016. Shot entirely from the perspective of a police camera in a squad car, the teaser unfolds on the street of a suburban neighborhood. Apparently, K. Matthews is the officer on-duty, who incidentally stumbles across what he tells dispatch is a “10-10 in progress.” In police jargon, this translates to a fight. When Matthews exits his vehicle to mitigate, he’s heard arguing with someone. Shortly after, a gush of energy sends him flying backwards, while the squad car topples over.

During the fray, which happens off-screen, someone tells “Daniel” that everything’s “going to be all right.” Fan theories and a datamine leak from Captain Spirit’s release suggest Daniel is the name of one of Chris’ next door neighbors. Undoubtedly, fan theories are already underway for what all this could possibly mean. With August 20th only a few weeks away, there’s comfort in knowing the speculation won’t carry on for too much longer.

Life is Strange 2’s first episode goes live on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 27, 2018.

[Source: PCGamesN]