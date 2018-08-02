NBA 2K18 Makes Franchise Sales History

As of August 2, 2018, NBA 2K18 has sold more than 10 million units, a new record for the franchise. Having first appeared in 1999, the NBA 2K series has a rich history and is the highest rated, highest selling NBA video game simulator in the past 17 years. Over the course of the franchise, 80 million units have been sold, so it’s pretty crazy that 12.5% of that comes directly from NBA 2K 18.

It’s a tired cliche in the realistic sports simulator community to say that each entry just gets better, but NBA 2K has the numbers to back this up. The series really has grown a lot since its inception. NBA 2K has constantly improved mechanics, increased customization options, and expanded the game to include off-the-court action. Its story mode is rife with charming details ranging from tweets to sneakers deals. Every year, the series aims to further immerse players in the world and lifestyle of NBA athletes all while integrating pop culture through the inclusion of celebrities and brand names.

Marketing and community building has also played a role in the franchise’s success. NBA 2K is sold in over 122 countries. In 2018 Take-Two teamed up with the NBA to form NBA 2K League, the first ever professional eSports league based on a sports simulator. Needless to say, the series has made and will continue to make history.

Now the only question is, how will NBA 2K19 stack up? Find out for yourself when the game releases on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Microsoft Windows this fall. NBA 2K19 20th Anniversary Edition will be available on September 7, 2018 for $99.99, while the Standard Edition comes out September 11th, 2018 for $59.99.

For those of you who prefer your sports sims to be a little less realistic, stay tuned for NBA2K Playgrounds 2. It is set to release in Fall 2018.