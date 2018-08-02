There’s a Huge South Park Sale Going on Over at the Ubisoft Store!

For all you hardcore South Park fans, you may want to head over to the Ubisoft Store. The publisher just announced a big South Park sale. Collectibles and games have had their pricing reduced, starting at 50%.

Most notably, the two South Park RPGs are on sale. The Stick of Truth can now be bought for $10.50, and you can play The Fractured But Whole for $19.80. The Gold edition of The Fractured But Whole can also be bought at a discounted price, with or without the steelbook cover. Considering we liked The Fractured But Whole a whole lot, you definitely won’t be missing out with this price.

Games aren’t the only thing on sale, though! The Ubisoft Store has a host of South Park figurines to decorate your space. You can create your own civil war between Coon and Friends and the Freedom Pals with the 3-inch figures. You can also get your hands on a 6-inch Mysterion figure and The Coon on his trusty Coon Mobile. There’s also a whoopee cushion. Naturally, it features an image of Cartman’s The Coon on it.

The South Park sale only lasts until August 6, so you better get a move on if you want to take advantage of any of these deals! It’s a perfect time to jump into The Fractured But Whole, with a new DLC expansion out now and one that released just a short time ago.