Brawlout Adds Dead Cells to the Fight

Brawlout is coming to the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 21, 2018, filling a much needed Smash Bros.-shaped gap. There’s no denying the influence here, but that’s a good thing. Brawlout offers similar, casual, mascot fighting. One charming twist is the inclusion of indie characters, rather than AAA heavy hitters. The game already includes Drifter (from Hyper Light Drifter), Juan (from Guacamelee!), and Yooka and Laylee (from, well, Yooka-Laylee). It turns out the lead from Dead Cells is getting added to the mix via a free download in Fall 2018.

Check out these indie all-stars in action in the latest Brawlout trailer:

This Brawlout video is packed with brightly colored, exciting animation. All of the characters look and move exactly as they do in their respective games. The team has equipped Dead Cells‘ character with a shovel and what appears to be a mallet. Watching him whack his opponents is hilarious and acts a reminder of the lighthearted fun the game offers.

It’s the perfect time to announce the addition of Dead Cells, considering the game’s upcoming release on August 7, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. You can even snag a physical copy via Signature Edition Games.

Speaking of relevant indies, Juan will be making another appearance in the upcoming Guacamelee! 2, set to release on August 21, 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and PC.

Will you be picking up Brawlout when it releases on August 21, 2018? If the answer is yes, you might want to take advantage and preorder to get Mighty Paco and Mascot Feathers skins as an exclusive bonus.