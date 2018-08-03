Activision Reports Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Preorders Are Strong

Activision announced during its second quarter of 2018 financial results briefing that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 preorders are strong. This news came ahead of the beta launch, which is set to go live on August 3, 2018. Preordering is the primary means of accessing multiplayer betas. (Though, if you’re an Xfinity customer, you can get in on the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta without preordering the game.)

Instead of talking in fiscal quarters, Activision likes to measure its financial periods in calendar quarters. This means that the company’s financial results for the second quarter of 2018 looked at the second three-month period between April 1st and June 30th.

When it spoke about Treyarch’s upcoming Black Ops sequel, Activision confidently stated that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 preorders are strong. Unfortunately, the company didn’t reveal how powerful the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 preorders are, so there’s no tangible indication of what “strong” means in this context. Apparently, Activision is shy about revealing preorder numbers.

Activision’s financial results did mention that “[Call of Duty: Black Ops 3] [Monthly Active Users] grew quarter-to-quarter and, in June, reached the highest level for this year as over 15 million players geared up for the October 12th release of Black Ops 4.” While those numbers specifically reflect the influx of Call of Duty: Black Ops 3‘s player base, it can be assumed that, based on these numbers, anticipation for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has skyrocketed since its initial reveal. This would suggest that Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 preorders must be going well.

Did you preorder Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 already? Are you more excited for Black Ops 4 than you were for Black Ops 3? Let us know in the comments below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will be available for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 12, 2018.

[Source: DualShockers]