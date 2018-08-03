Remedy Says Control Won’t Run at 60 FPS

After learning some hard lessons following the release of 2016’s Quantum Break, Remedy Entertainment went back to the drawing board for Control, its new game which debuted at E3 2018. While Remedy may be hard at work to ensure Control isn’t another Quantum Break, the studio did reveal that the game won’t run at 60 frames-per-second.

While talking with GamingBolt, Remedy’s Head of Communication, Thomas Puha, was asked if Control would be making use of the power found in both the PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X. While Puha didn’t specify the frame count the game would hit, he stated, “Remedy has always done technically really, really, good games.” Puha confirmed that the studio would be making sure it’s “taking care of all the different platforms.”

In regards to hitting 60fps on the PS4 Pro or the Xbox One X, Puha said, “We’re not going to be 60fps, I can say that.” But what about the base PlayStation 4 and Xbox One? Puha said that it’s “too early to tell,” then he went on to say, “Rest assured that it will run at 30 frames-per-second, and it will be fine.”

If there’s a choice between 30fps and 60fps, it can be assumed that most players would prefer 60fps. Maybe there are some constraints Remedy is facing that we’re not aware of. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about Control in the near future, especially with 2019 fast approaching.

During E3 2018, we had an opportunity to check out Control with a hands-on preview. Senior Editor Chandler Wood wrote that he couldn’t “stop thinking about the game and what secrets the Oldest House holds in its most infinite depths” and that it marked “Remedy’s triumphant return to PlayStation consoles after too long away.”

Control will be available sometime in 2019 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: GamingBolt]