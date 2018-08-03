Rumor: Division 2 Details Suggest White House Is our Base of Operations

While Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 won’t be out until the first quarter of 2019, Ubisoft has already announced a record-high for the sequel’s beta registration, saying that the beta saw the fastest registration in company history. Though information regarding the game has been scarce, a new video posted to the official Ubisoft Brazil YouTube channel exposes some new The Division 2 details, namely that the base of operations will allegedly be the White House.

In the YouTube video—The Division 2 details start around the 17:18 mark—Ubisoft Brazil says that “through the campaign, you go develop White House as its base of operations.” Even though it’s translated from Portuguese to broken English, the phrasing simply means that as you go through the campaign, you’ll develop the White House as the base of operations in The Division 2‘s fictional Washington, D.C., similar to Pennsylvania Plaza being the base of operations in Tom Clancy’s The Division‘s fictional New York.

You can watch this The Division 2 video below.

The video continues, saying that “you’re getting better and better; begins with the White House completed destroyed.” Following this statement, the video mentions that you’ll tackle that invasion first and organize to discover the city is besieged and destroyed, but it never names the threat currently terrorizing Washington, D.C.

If true—and there’s no reason that it shouldn’t be, considering it’s coming from the official Ubisoft Brazil YouTube channel—then these The Division 2 details should come as no surprise. We’ve already known that Washington, D.C. is the game’s setting. It’s curious that no other official Ubisoft channels are talking about this, likely to avoid condescension from gamers for being too political, because setting your third-person shooter in a war-torn Washington, D.C. isn’t political enough already.

We’ve still got a while until the game comes out, so it’ll be interesting to see if these The Division 2 details end up being true.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 will be available for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on March 15, 2019.

[Source: AltChar]