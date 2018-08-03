Fortnite Season 5 Week 4 Challenge Guide

With Fortnite Season 5 upon us, Epic Games has released the Week 4 Challenges for players to accomplish. There are all kinds of objections for players, some easy and some hard, including a few for those who have purchased the Battle Pass and some for those who haven’t. A full list of challenges, along with how to accomplish them, can be found below and through this guide.

Completing this week’s challenges will get you a total of 50 Battle Stars along with 5,000 Season XP. There are 3 Free Challenges and 4 Battle Pass Challenges, making a total of 7 challenges for those who have the Battle Pass.

Fortnite Week 4 Challenge List:

Free Build 250 Structures (5 Stars) Jump Through Flaming Hoops with a Shopping Kart/AKT (5 Stars) Eliminate 3 Opponents in Dusty Divot (10 Stars)

Battle Pass Deal 500 Damage to Opponents with a Sniper Rifle (5 Stars) Search 7 Chests in Flush Factory (5 Stars) Search Between a Gas Station, Soccer Pitch, and Stunt Mountain (10 Stars) 3 Pistol Eliminations (10 Stars)



Build 250 Structures

This challenge is pretty self-explanatory and not too hard. All you have to do is build 250 structures, which is easy, but time-consuming. You will need a total of 2500 materials to complete this. The good news is, building is something that you do naturally in the game, so you will knock this out as you play the game.

There is a backdoor to this challenge that allows you to get it done a little bit faster. If you play Duos or Squads, then you reap the benefit of your teams building. This means that if you build 10 structures and your squadmates each build 10 structures, you will get credit for 40 structures. Using this method will knock out the task in no time.

Jump Through Flaming Hoops with a Shopping Kart/AKT

This is a super random challenge but is kind of fun. All you need to do is drive a Shopping Kart or AKT off a ramp and through a flaming hoop at five separate locations. This one can be a little annoying because it is time-consuming, but some locations are pretty close. You can see a map of all the locations below.

It can also be a bit difficult to find a Shopping Kart or AKT. I would suggest trying to find an AKT over a Shopping Kart and then driving around the rest of the map while you try to complete as many as possible. Don’t worry about winning, just focus on knocking out as many of these as you can! I suggest keeping our map of all the locations pulled up so that you can knock out as many as possible in one game.

Eliminate 3 Opponents in Dusty Divot

There isn’t too much to say here, the task is pretty basic. I would suggest landing in one of the side buildings of the Divot and attacking opponents as soon as you find a gun. This will prevent them from being able to use any Shield Potion or finding better weapons. If this isn’t your style, then land in the main building with your guns blazing.

While you are doing this challenge, you may want to also consider trying to eliminate opponents with a pistol or getting sniper rifle damage. It may take you a little longer, but if you come across a pistol or sniper rifle, you may want to try to use them to see if you can knock out some of the other tasks.

Deal 500 Damage to Opponents with a Sniper Rifle

There is no way around it—this challenge sucks. Unless you are a sniping master, this one is going to take some time. This is one of those challenges that the more you focus on it, the harder and more frustrating it becomes. So, I would suggest just playing naturally and normally and the sniper damage will come.

An alternative way to doing this challenge (and my personal preference) is to do it in Duo or Squad Mode. By doing it this way, you can kill a player normally, and then once they are knocked, you can kill them with a sniper rifle. This should make the challenge a bit easier, since getting hits with a sniper rifle in normal play can sometimes be tricky. So, grab some friends or join up with random players and knock this challenge out!

Search 7 Chests in Flush Factory

This one is plain and simple, you just need to go to Flush Factory over and over until you have searched 7 chests. This can be a bit tricky to do at the beginning of the week since everyone will be going there, and chests are limited. So, you may want to hold off on this challenge and work on some of the others first.

I would suggest finding a chest that is hidden in a truck or a storage crate and trying to go to that chest every single time. If you do that, you will likely avoid the masses and you will have a specific spot to aim and will probably be able to get there first.

Search Between a Gas Station, Soccer Pitch, and Stunt Mountain

This is the simplest challenge of them all! All that you need to do is land at the location of the Star, search it quickly, and then run away! At the beginning of the week, there will likely be a lot of people going to the Star, so be ready! However, you can usually get to it and search it before anyone finds a gun. If someone kills you after you search it, then oh well! At least you knocked another challenge off of the list.

Thanks to our friends at Forbes for finding the Star, can see its location on the map above. As you land, look for a small white tree, and you will find the Star hidden very close to it. This is an easy challenge and will be an easy way for you to earn some Battle Stars.

3 Pistol Eliminations

Getting pistol eliminations can be a bit tricky but is definitely not too hard of a challenge. There are typically lots of pistols scattered around the map, so grab one and get to it. If you still need eliminations is Dusty Divot, you may want to go there and try to get pistol kills, so that you can knock out two birds with one stone.

This challenge can also be done in the same way as the challenge to get sniper rifle damage. If you play in Duos or Squads, once you knock someone, then you can finish them off with a pistol. This makes it easier if you aren’t very good with a pistol. You can knock them with an assault rifle or a shotgun, and then finish them off with a pistol. This method will help you complete the challenge in no time.

That is all of this week’s Fortnite challenges. Some of them are easy to accomplish and some of them are quite difficult. However, if you stick close to this guide, it should help you finish the challenges a little bit quicker!