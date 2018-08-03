Surprise! Big PSN Flash Sale Happening This Weekend, Up to 40% Off

Just in time for the weekend, a new PlayStation Store Flash Sale is now live, offering great deals on some high-profile games. You can get games like Ni No Kuni II, Street Fighter V, and The Crew 2 for up to 40% off!

Reminder: There are also games on sale in the regular weekly PlayStation Store sale.

You better act fast though. the sale only lasts until August 6 at 8 am PT/11a m ET. Here’s the full list of the games on sale over at the PlayStation Store:

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered – $17.99

Bridge Constructor Portal – $8.99

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $41.99 FighterZ Edition – $56.99 Ultimate Edition – $65.99

Dragon’s Crown Pro – $34.99

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition – $20.99

Far Cry 5 – $38.99 Deluxe Edition – $38.99 Gold Edition – $58.49

Little Witch Academia – $34.99

MotoGP18 – $34.99

MXGP Pro – $39.99

Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom: $35.99 Deluxe Edition – $47.99

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition – $29.99

South Park The Video Game Collection – $31.99

Space Hulk: Deathwings – $27.99

Star Trek Bridge Crew TNG DLC Bundle – $38.49

Street Fighter V – $9.99 Arcade Edition – $23.99 Season 1 Character Pass – $4.99 Season 2 Character Pass – $9.99 Arcade Edition Deluxe – $12.49 CPT Premier Package 2017 – $12.50

Street Fighter: 30th Anniversary Collection – $29.99

Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – $23.99

Tekken 7 – $23.99 Deluxe Edition – $33.99

The Crew 2 – $41.99 Gold Edition – $69.99 Motorsports Deluxe Edition – $48.99

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition – $44.99

Yoku’s Island Express – $14.99

Are you going to take advantage of any of this PlayStation Store Flash Sale? Let us know!

Reminder: There are also games on sale in the regular weekly PlayStation Store sale, offering double discounts for PlayStation Plus subscribers.