Take-Two CEO Believes Red Dead Redemption 2 Online Will Be Extraordinary

Red Dead Redemption 2 launches a few days ahead of Halloween and there’s still much we don’t know. Story details trickle out every so often, but information in that regard remains scarce. The multiplayer aspect is arguably the game’s most mysterious, however. Take-Two’s CEO, Strauss Zelnick, refuses to divulge anything substantial. Yet, that hasn’t stopped him from teasing the Red Dead Redemption 2 online experience as something spectacular.

During an earnings call, the same one in which Zelnick lauded RDR 2 as a game changer, the CEO said he thinks Red Dead’s online suite will “shatter expectations.”

…When we first released Grand Theft Auto V and we had Grand Theft Auto Online on its heels, we had never done anything like that. We Take-Two, we Rockstar Games, had never done anything like that. We didn’t know what to expect. And the cadence of its ongoing extraordinary success too is new to us. Does it inform how we look at titles that come after? Well, naturally, it does. But the nature of our approach collectively, specifically, the nature of Rockstar Games approach, is never to be derivative and always to shatter expectations. And my belief is that Red Dead Redemption 2 will shatter expectations and that the online experience also will be extraordinary, but unexpected. And my view is that all great hits are, by their very nature, unexpected. So that’s the goal. There is an expectation around the table, here of course there’s an expectation at Rockstar Games and there is expectation on the part of consumers. But our job is to exceed those expectations. And fingers crossed, that’s we’re all setting out to do. And we couldn’t predict it and didn’t presume to with regard to Grand Theft Auto V and we wouldn’t presume to with Red Dead Redemption 2. So, we’re just hard at work, doing the very best job that we can.

Zelnick attributes much of GTA V’s long-lasting success to GTA Online. However, it’s not the mere existence of an online component that keeps millions of players returning each day. For Zelnick, the experience’s being “so incredibly robust,” with Rockstar regularly adding new content, explains GTA Online’s persistent dominance. Considering this praise, it seems Red Dead Redemption 2’s multiplayer is somewhat similar, as far as content output is concerned.

Red Dead Redemption 2 releases October 26, 2018.

[Source via Wccftech]