Square Enix Hosting Livestream to Debut The Quiet Man Gameplay Next Week

One of the biggest surprises from E3 2018 was the announcement of Square Enix’s The Quiet Man. Revealed during the publisher’s video briefing, The Quiet Man instantly captivated viewers. At the time, only a short teaser was shown. Weeks later, the game’s producer, Kensei Fujinaga, began teasing what to expect. Unfortunately, the details Fujinaga offered were fairly vague. The wait to learn more is nearly at an end, though, as Square Enix has announced plans to host a livestream that will showcase gameplay.

Fujinaga will take part in the livestream event, which goes live on August 9 at 9pm JST (8am EST/5am PST). For those interested in seeing the stream as it runs, the event will be hosted on YouTube. If Square Enix has further announcements planned during this time, they aren’t divulging anything just yet.

For now, concrete details for The Quiet Man remain scarce. Its protagonist is seemingly a deaf man, who sits at the center of a deeply emotional story. According to the teaser trailer’s YouTube description,

The Quiet Man delivers an immersive story driven cinematic action experience seamlessly blending high-production live action, realistic CG and pulse-pounding action gameplay. Embark on an adrenaline-fueled motion picture like experience which can be completed in one sitting.

Hopefully, we’ll see all of this and much more in action next week. The Quiet Man launches on PC and PlayStation 4 on an unspecified date.

[Source: VG247]