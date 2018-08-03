Insomniac Says It Has ‘No Plans’ for Another Resistance Game

It’s been a few years since Insomniac Games spoke about the Resistance franchise. Back in 2013, the studio said that another Resistance game was seriously considered, before coming to the conclusion that it just “wasn’t going to be the right game for us at that time.” Now, as unfortunate as it sounds, it seems another Resistance game is “a longshot,” according to Insomniac Community Director James Stevenson.

Stevenson sat down with Finder to talk about the studio’s open-world action game, Marvel’s Spider-Man. When asked whether the studio would consider creating another entry in the Resistance franchise, Stevenson said, “It feels like a longshot to me.”

Stevenson then pulled back a bit, as he said, “But yeah, never say never, it’s just that we have no plans to make another Resistance game in the future.” Well, that’s a bummer, but it can’t be helped when the studio is so focused on Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Finder then asked whether the studio would be okay with another developer handling a new Resistance game, to which Stevenson came clean and said that “Sony [owns] the IP and that universe.” Stevenson pointed out that two separate developers have already used the IP to create a Resistance game, SIE Bend Studio developed 2009’s Resistance: Retribution for the PlayStation Portable and Nihilistic Software developed 2012’s Resistance: Burning Skies for the PlayStation Vita. He noted that, “If [Sony was] really passionate about making [another Resistance game] and we couldn’t or didn’t want to do it, Sony could totally engage another developer. But that would be up to Sony, not us.”

While another Resistance game may seem highly unlikely, we do have Marvel’s Spider-Man to look forward to.

Marvel’s Spider-Man will be available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on September 7, 2018.

[Source: Finder.com.au]