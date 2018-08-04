New Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Video Details the Game’s RPG Mechanics

Ubisoft has released the first episode of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s Behind the Odyssey video series, in which the game’s developers discuss its RPG mechanics and how players’ choices will impact their journey.

Creative Director Melissa MacCoubrey reiterated that Assassin’s Creed will now be a full-fledged open-world RPG, with player choice being the central philosophy. Calling it a “logical step” forward, she said that choice starts from choosing characters and extends to naval aspects of the game, how players approach quests, and beyond. “It [player choice] had to be everywhere or nowhere at all,” MacCoubrey continued. Creative Director Jonathan Dumont added that surprises await players who go off the beaten path in terms of the choices they have to make, which will sometimes be “dire.”

Elsewhere, we’re told that Odyssey will feature various combat options – from customization to how the enemy is approached. Players will have over 30 “brand new, awesome, amazing” abilities that can all be upgraded. Additionally, there will be a “handful” of characters available for us to romance but Ubisoft has said that this aspect of the game won’t necessarily impact the bigger picture.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will release on October 5 this year for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Like last year’s installment, it’ll be a single-player adventure.