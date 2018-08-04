Take-Two Expects GTA Online to Slow Down But Not Because of Red Dead Redemption 2

Grand Theft Auto V continues to smash Take-Two Interactive’s expectations despite nearing its fifth anniversary, thanks to the success of Grand Theft Auto Online. 81 percent of the publisher’s Q1 revenue came from digital sales with Rockstar’s title at the forefront in a period devoid of major releases. Despite this, CEO Strauss Zelnick believes that Grand Theft Auto V sales will begin to slow down this fiscal year but it won’t be because of Red Dead Redemption 2.

“I don’t think you transition from one title to another… I don’t think it works that way,” he told Games Industry. “I think consumers who love Grand Theft Auto Online will continue to love Grand Theft Auto Online.”

Zelnick said that Take-Two hopes that Red Dead Redemption 2 will attract Grand Theft Auto V players but the company isn’t expecting a “one-to-one transition.” He believes Rockstar’s cross-marketing approach is “sensible” and the ultimate goal is to keep players entertained.

“I don’t think there’s any connection between big releases, whether they are inside our company or outside, and the performance of our hits in the marketplace now,” Zelnick added. “We do expect the results of Grand Theft Auto to moderate this fiscal year.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 will release on October 26.

[Source: Games Industry]