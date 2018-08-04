Action Adventure Game Olija Coming to Consoles

Tokyo Dark: Remembrance isn’t the only title Unties Games is in the process of porting to consoles. Developer Skeleton Crew Studio has announced that the publisher is also bringing its action adventure game, Olija, to consoles. No further details are available at the moment so we can’t confirm which platforms the title is headed to but here’s a brief overview for your perusal:

Olija is an action adventure game that follows the perilous adventure of Faraday and his legendary harpoon. Venture through the wild lands of Terraphage on a thrilling quest, master the Harpoon of Power, and escape the dangerous land of Terraphage with the mysterious lady Olija among other castaways.

The most recent Olija trailer dates back to May’s BitSummit (Japan’s indie game festival, for those who don’t know), which we’ve embedded below.

While no release date has been announced, the trailer mentions a release window of holiday 2018. However, this may only be applicable to Olija‘s previously announced PC version.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the trailer. Also worth checking out the full list (updated regularly) of games releasing on PlayStation 4 during the current quarter.

[Source: Gematsu]