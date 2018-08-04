PS4, PSVR & PS Vita New Releases This Week: August 7 – Slinging That Poop

For most people, this week of PS4 new releases, Madden NFL 19 might be the big get, with EA Sports doing a great job again of bringing us our yearly touchdown. However, this week is all about slinging those turds at whatever you can, with Poop Slinger releasing for the PlayStation 4. This game has been given 5 banana’s by our entire panel of monkey’s, so there is really no reason not to jump and down right now for Poop Slinger. For those who don’t see the joy in throwing their poop around, you can also check out We Happy Few or Electronauts on the PSVR.

*All games/content are releasing in North America and Europe, unless otherwise noted

Please check out the full list of releases below.

PlayStation 4

PlayStation VR

PlayStation Vita

The Dreamlands: Aisling’s Quest (Digital)

Tetra’s Escape (Digital) – Cross Buy

Word Search by Powgi (Digital)

*Keep in mind that all release dates are subject to change, and more games/DLC will likely be added during the PlayStation Store updates in North America and Europe on Tuesday. For PlayStation VR game requirements, be sure to check out the product page before buying the PSVR game.

