New BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle DLC Character Packs Announced, Coming Soon
Tomorrow, August 6, Arc System Works will add nine new DLC characters to BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle‘s North American version. This announcement was made at EVO 2018, where the developer also teased a fifth franchise for the fighter via a new trailer, which you can check out below.
The contents of each character pack are as follows:
Character Pack 4
- Merkava (Under Night In-Birth)
- Mitsuru Kirijo (Persona 4 Arena)
- Izayoi (BlazBlue)
Character Pack 5
- Yuzuhira (Under Night In-Birth)
- Akihiko Sanda (Persona 4 Arena)
- Mai Natsume (BlazBlue)
Character Pack 6
- Mika (Under Night In-Birth)
- Labyrs (Persona 4 Arena)
- Nine The Phantom (BlazBlue)
The DLC packs will cost $4.99 each.
Towards the end of the trailer above, we’re told that a “new fate intertwines.” We’re not sure which franchise Arc System Works is hinting at adding but a previous leak suggests Senran Kagura is up next. Back in May, dataminers discovered audio files in which the announcer mentions Senran Kagura‘s Asuka and Yumi. At present, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle features Under Night In-Birth, Persona 4 Arena, RWMBY, and BlazBlue franchises.
Nothing is certain until an official announcement is made so stay tuned.
BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is currently available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.