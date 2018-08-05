New BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle DLC Character Packs Announced, Coming Soon

Tomorrow, August 6, Arc System Works will add nine new DLC characters to BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle‘s North American version. This announcement was made at EVO 2018, where the developer also teased a fifth franchise for the fighter via a new trailer, which you can check out below.

The contents of each character pack are as follows:

Character Pack 4 Merkava (Under Night In-Birth)

Mitsuru Kirijo (Persona 4 Arena)

Izayoi (BlazBlue) Character Pack 5 Yuzuhira (Under Night In-Birth)

Akihiko Sanda (Persona 4 Arena)

Mai Natsume (BlazBlue) Character Pack 6 Mika (Under Night In-Birth)

Labyrs (Persona 4 Arena)

Nine The Phantom (BlazBlue)

The DLC packs will cost $4.99 each.

Towards the end of the trailer above, we’re told that a “new fate intertwines.” We’re not sure which franchise Arc System Works is hinting at adding but a previous leak suggests Senran Kagura is up next. Back in May, dataminers discovered audio files in which the announcer mentions Senran Kagura‘s Asuka and Yumi. At present, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle features Under Night In-Birth, Persona 4 Arena, RWMBY, and BlazBlue franchises.

Nothing is certain until an official announcement is made so stay tuned.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is currently available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.