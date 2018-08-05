PSLS  •  DLC & Patches  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

New BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle DLC Character Packs Announced, Coming Soon

August 5, 2018Written by Zarmena Khan

blazblue cross tag battle dlc

Tomorrow, August 6, Arc System Works will add nine new DLC characters to BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle‘s North American version. This announcement was made at EVO 2018, where the developer also teased a fifth franchise for the fighter via a new trailer, which you can check out below.

The contents of each character pack are as follows:

Character Pack 4

  • Merkava (Under Night In-Birth)
  • Mitsuru Kirijo (Persona 4 Arena)
  • Izayoi (BlazBlue)

Character Pack 5

  • Yuzuhira (Under Night In-Birth)
  • Akihiko Sanda (Persona 4 Arena)
  • Mai Natsume (BlazBlue)

Character Pack 6

  • Mika (Under Night In-Birth)
  • Labyrs (Persona 4 Arena)
  • Nine The Phantom (BlazBlue)

The DLC packs will cost $4.99 each.

Towards the end of the trailer above, we’re told that a “new fate intertwines.” We’re not sure which franchise Arc System Works is hinting at adding but a previous leak suggests Senran Kagura is up next. Back in May, dataminers discovered audio files in which the announcer mentions Senran Kagura‘s Asuka and Yumi. At present, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle features Under Night In-Birth, Persona 4 Arena, RWMBY, and BlazBlue franchises.

Nothing is certain until an official announcement is made so stay tuned.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle is currently available for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage.

Tags: , ,
Ark: Survival Evolved Dev May Have Leaked Its Next Game, Check Out a Trailer
We Happy Few Season Pass and Upcoming Sandbox Mode Detailed
AdChoices
PlayStationLifeStyle.net is a property of Mandatory, an Evolve Media, LLC company. ©2018 All Rights Reserved.