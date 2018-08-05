Fatal Fury’s Terry Bogard Confirmed for Fighting EX Layer, Check Out a Trailer

Arika made quite a few announcements for Fighting EX Layer at EVO 2018. The developer confirmed the inclusion of Terry Bogard through the trailer below, which also teases other DLC characters.

Terry Bogard is the main protagonist of SNK’s Fatal Fury and also appeared in The King of Fighters. A release date for the character wasn’t announced but Arika did confirm that the previously teased Saudi heiress, Pullum Purna, and Vulcano Rosso will be joining Fighting EX Layer‘s roster via a free update around the end of August or early September. The developer also teased Street Fighter EX characters Area and Sharon.

Last but not least, Fighting EX Layer is headed to “certain” North American arcades. A release date and information about the arcade version’s availability will be provided in due course.

Fighting EX Layer is currently only available on PlayStation 4. Check out our previous coverage for more information on the title. If you’re interested in making a purchase, PlayStation Store is offering a 10 percent discount on the game’s standard version (a further 24 percent off for PlayStation Plus members). The offer will end on Tuesday, August 14.

Make sure to check out other deals available as part of this weekend’s flash sale as well.