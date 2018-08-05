Warriors Orochi 4 Save Data Import Bonuses Revealed

Koei Tecmo’s Japanese branch has revealed that Warriors Orochi 4 players will be awarded bonuses for importing save data from previous games and Dynasty Warriors 9. The announcement (translated by Gematsu) only mentions PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch but this is presumably because the game’s Xbox One version isn’t releasing in Japan. In other words, the rewards may apply to Microsoft’s platform in the West as well.

Details are as follows:

Stock EXP Stock EXP is EXP that can be used to level up characters. The amount of Stock EXP you receive will be equal to the total number of enemies you crushed in the game you are importing your save data from. However, the limit is 100,000. Compatible Save Data for Stock EXP: Warriors Orochi 3 (PS3)

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate (PS4)

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate (PS3)

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate (PS Vita)

Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate(Switch) Dynasty Warriors 9 Costumes By importing save data from Dynasty Warriors 9, you will unlock costumes for Zhenji, Daqiao, Yueying, Wang Yuanji, and Diaochan.

Compatible Save Data for Dynasty Warriors 9 Costumes:

Dynasty Warriors 9 (PS4)

(PS4) Dynasty Warriors 9 (Steam)

Warriors Orochi 4 will make its way to the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC on October 16, 2018 in North America, and on October 19, 2018 in Europe.

[Source: Gematsu]