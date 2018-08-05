We Happy Few Season Pass and Upcoming Sandbox Mode Detailed

Compulsion Games has provided details of We Happy Few‘s post-launch content ahead of its release on Friday, August 10.

In development is a free update that will add a Sandbox mode to the game. Players will be able to customize We Happy Few‘s world, some of its rules, and will be able to play as a Wellie. “This mode will bring back the systemic, sandbox world showcased in the early days of We Happy Few,” Compulsion explained.

The Season Pass, which is included in We Happy Few‘s Deluxe Edition, adds the following three stories set in Wellington Wells:

Roger & James in: They Came From Below! Precocious Roger and Impetuous James set off in search of adventure and love, only to uncover bizarre technology and a terrifying new threat. All is not as it seems. Or is it exactly as it seems? Lightbearer Heartthrob, artist, and personal trainwreck, Nick Lightbearer is Wellington Wells’ most celebrated rock star—but what truly makes him tick? Tune in to Uncle Jack’s late show to find out. We All Fall Down Much like any well-worn happy mask, all societies develop cracks in their veneer. But that doesn’t mean you should go digging up dirt from the past. Right? *pops a Joy pill* Right!

Although the Season Pass is currently only available as part of We Happy Few‘s Deluxe Edition, it’ll be available for purchase separately after launch.

[Source: Compulsion Games]