Fallout 76 B.E.T.A To Be Full Game, Progress Will Carry Over

The upcoming Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. (Break it Early Test Application) won’t simply be a vertical slice of the game. In an FAQ, Bethesda noted that their plan for the upcoming test period will be to include the full game. What’s more, they stated they also want progress to carry over to the full release.

“Our current plan for the B.E.T.A. is it will be the full game and all your progress is saved for launch,” the FAQ outlines. What’s more, the B.E.T.A. will lack an NDA, meaning players are free to talk openly about everything in it. In addition, players are able to make videos, take screenshots, and stream their experiences. Seems a lot more like an early access experience than your usual beta test for a game, but a game of this scope and magnitude is sure to run into some issues, so it’s probably a smart move to open the floodgates to all possibilities.

The Fallout 76 B.E.T.A. will begin in October, available to those who preorder the game. A select group will be selected for a smaller Fallout 76 beta in the beginning. The plan is to grow the B.E.T.A. from there. The Fallout 76 beta will launch on Xbox One first, with PlayStation 4 and PC being available soon after.

Fallout 76 will be launching November 14 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It is to be a radical departure for the series, featuring online-only gameplay. Despite that, Bethesda has maintained that they remain committed to single-player games.