A New Guilty Gear Game Is in Development

At EVO 2018, fans had the opportunity to not only bask in high-level gameplay from Dragon Ball FighterZ, Tekken 7, and other titles, but hear a bunch of fighting game announcements. While Sagat and G finally finish off Street Fighter V‘s third season and Negan is the newest character to make an appearance in Tekken 7, Arc System Works has been quietly chipping away at another game. During EVO 2018, it was revealed that a new Guilty Gear game is in development.

After the Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2 finals concluded, Arc System Works CEO Minoru Kidooka took to the stage and made the announcement. “Unfortunately, Guilty Gear General Director Daisuke Ishiwatari couldn’t be here today, but he is hard at work on a new Guilty Gear title. And while we can’t show it to you today, please wait a little longer,”

No other information—like a title, screenshots, or release date—have been provided for this new Guilty Gear game.

In other Arc System Works news, Arc Revo World Tour, a fighting game circuit that’ll run from Fall 2018 until Fall 2019, is coming up and features over $100,000 in cash prizes. Qualifying events will be held throughout the world, with all of the winners facing off at the final event, Arc Revo America 2019, for all the marbles. BlazBlue: Central Fiction, Guilty Gear Xrd: Rev 2, and BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle will all be playing during this world tour.

[Source: Gematsu]