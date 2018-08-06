Sega Is Taking Persona, Fist of the North Star, and More to gamescom

Sega has announced its lineup for gamescom 2018, an event held every year in Cologne, Germany. This year the company will have several playable builds from upcoming Sega and Atlus games, along with a big debut for Football Manager 2019.

The following games will be playable at the Deep Silver booth: Total War: Three Kingdoms, Team Sonic Racing, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise, Persona 3 Dancing in the Moonlight, and Persona 5 Dancing in the Starlight.

For Football Manager 2019, Sega will be debuting the game as an official Bundesliga partner. Fans will be able to field questions from ESPN’s Raphael Honigstein and take photos in front of a Football Manager step. They can also receive a Football Manager notebook. Unfortunately, while there’s fun stuff happening, the game itself won’t be playable.

The Total War: Three Kingdoms demo will be the game’s first playable demo. It will showcase new content for the first time. It will have a flythrough of one of the campaign maps set in ancient China, then let players take on a night-time ambush battle. They’ll take control of Sun Jian’s army, which is led by Sun Ren and Sun Quan. They can attempt to escape or take on multiple waves of enemies.

In the Team Sonic Racing demo, players will get to play as two new, unspecified teams on the Ice Mountain track, which is making its playable debut.

Sega’s press release doesn’t note if the other games on its list will be playable.