Star Trek Online: Victory is Life Leeta Bridge Officer Giveaway – Win One of 50

Need assistance as you venture boldly where no man has gone before in Star Trek Online? One familiar face might be able to provide some help on the bridge of your very own starship in the free-to-play phenomenon. Thanks to the kind folks over at Perfect World, we’ve got 50 Leeta Tactical Bridge Officers to hand out in our Star Trek Online Victory is Life giveaway.

Fifty (50) Winners:

Leeta Tactical Bridge Officer Choose from Dabo outfit Leeta or Mirror Admiral uniform Leeta.



How to Enter the Star Trek Online Victory is Life Giveaway

Entry is simple. Visit our Facebook page and comment, like, and share the giveaway post. You can also head over to our Twitter (@PSLifeStyle) to follow us and retweet the giveaway tweet. And finally, just check the Rafflecopter widget below to see various methods of entry. The more you do, the more chances you’ll have to be a winner. We’re spreading the winners out across our site and social media platforms, so be sure to enter all of them for a bigger chance to win.

Giveaway is for North America only. PSN Codes are only redeemable on NA PSN accounts.

The giveaway is running through Wednesday, August 8, and we’ll be selecting the winners on Thursday, August 9. If you are selected as a winner, we will be reaching out to you through the contact information provided through the above widget.

If you win a code, here’s how to redeem it (redemption instructions will also be emailed to you along with the code).

Choose from Dabo outfit Leeta or Mirror Admiral uniform Leeta. The Holo Leeta bridge officer can be commissioned by Starfleet or Klingon captains –and can be commissioned by Romulan captains after they choose an ally faction at level 10. For this particular Bridge Officer, no additional customization options are enabled. *Available for Federation and Klingon characters on the PS4 version of Star Trek Online (North America only).

To Redeem Your Codes on PS4:

Open a Sony Network Entertainment account on PSN (or use your existing Sony Entertainment Network account). Select the PlayStation Store icon on the PS4 system home screen. On PlayStation Store, select ‘Redeem Codes’ at the bottom of the menu. Enter the code. Once the code has been entered correctly, select ‘Continue’ on the dialog box. Select ‘Continue’ to complete code redemption. Launch Star Trek Online and visit the C-Store in-game. The Leeta Tactical Bridge Officer can be claimed in the “Promotions”tab. A notification will pop up, letting you know that you have five minutes to claim the item. At this time, please choose between Dabo Leeta and Mirror Leeta. Please note that you will only be able to utilize one Leeta Tactical Bridge Officer at a time. If you wish to deploy a different Leeta Bridge Officer, you must delete this Leeta from your inventory to commission anew one

Star Trek Online: Victory is Life just recently launched, with the Age of Discovery expansion coming later this year. If you have yet to jump into Star Trek Online, the free-to-play game is easily accessible on consoles. Perhaps winning one of these Leeta Bridge Officer codes could even enhance your experience with the game as you start your journey.

Good luck in our Star Trek Online: Victory is Life giveaway!