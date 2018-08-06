UK Sales Chart: Crash Bandicoot Continues Relentless #1 Reign

One day, we all shall fall, but it is not that day for Crash Bandicoot when it comes to the UK Sales Chart. For the sixth week in a row, Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy is number one. At this point, we’re all just wondering what game will overthrow it.

Here are the top ten games from the UK sales chart, for the week ending on August 4, 2018:

Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy LEGO The Incredibles Mario Kart 8: Deluxe The Crew 2 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: WWII God of War Super Mario Odyssey Jurassic World Evolution Mario Tennis Aces

Other than Super Mario Odyssey replacing Sonic Mania Plus, this chart looks pretty similar to last week’s chart, albeit with a slightly different order. The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy‘s number one ranking is particularly impressive, considering that the game came out over a year ago on the PlayStation 4. Of course, it wasn’t until the end of June 2018 that the game made its way to Xbox One and Switch. Surely, these new platforms are responsible for the resurgence of this orange marsupial. Still, six weeks in a row is nothing to sneeze at.

But does Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy really live up to this impressive sales run? Read our review to find out.

Let us know in the comments below what you thought of this remastered trilogy and take a guess at what game will be number one on the UK charts next week.

[Source: Gameindustry.biz]