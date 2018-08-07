Next Round of the Black Ops 4 Beta Features a Secret Mode

The first round of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s multiplayer beta, which was exclusive to the PlayStation 4, is over. Treyarch is now gearing up for the next phase of the beta on August 10, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

In a beta update on the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s official Reddit page, the Treyarch account thanked fans for their participation. Additionally, details concerning what’s next were revealed. Apparently, the next batch of beta content will feature a “secret new mode.”

Treyarch’s preview of the impending update teased “new content,” an update to address “larger-scale issues,” and “additional tuning” based on data the team has already gathered from the beta. Scorestreaks, movement, maps/modes, specialist weaponry/equipment, and armor will all be tweaked.

With regards to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 beta update’s new content, the post merely offered a cursory glance at what’s on the horizon.

…we’ll be back with a second week of Beta action starting this Friday (PS4/XB1/PC), which will feature a few new items that you’ll want to jump in to see. We probably shouldn’t reference the new map that you saw in the beta trailer, secret new mode that has been kept under tight wraps, new XP events, and/or new level caps that you’ll see next week, so we definitely won’t do that.

The “secret new mode” could reference Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s battle royale mode, Blackout. However, given that Treyarch previously said the Blackout beta won’t go live until September 2018, reason suggests the studio has something else up its sleeve. Luckily, we’ll know more soon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on October 12.

[Source via GameRant]