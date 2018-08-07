Rumor: Death Stranding to Appear at The Game Awards 2018

A photo posted on Twitter suggests that Hideo Kojima may give us another look at Death Stranding during The Game Awards 2018. Video host Geoff Keighley, most widely known as the host of Game Trailers TV and G4tv.com, before taking the role of mouthpiece for The Game Awards, posted a photo on Twitter with his good buddy, Hideo Kojima. It may suggest an appearance.

While the photo doesn’t show much, Kojima is pointing to a Sony TV with The Game Awards logo and background. It suggests the possibility that Kojima may show up at The Game Awards. If he does, he’ll likely bring Death Stranding game with him.

Presenting plans to my friend. pic.twitter.com/cf3kOBcaa4 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 7, 2018

Kojima attended The Game Awards 2017. After his appearance, an eight minute Death Stranding trailer was shown. He followed that up with an interview with Dengeki.

While some analysts believe that Kojima Productions’ Death Stranding may appear on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, we’re still not entirely sure what the game even is. A 4chan thread leaked some possible gameplay details before E3 2018. A trailer shown during at E3 2018 didn’t clarify much, though it did show some Death Stranding‘s gameplay.

Death Stranding is currently in development for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Twitter]