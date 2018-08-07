Rockstar Games Has More Grand Theft Auto V Content Planned

Much of Grand Theft Auto V’s impressive staying power is contingent on Rockstar Games’ persistent updates. New content rolls out quite regularly. Some updates add small touches, such as vehicles and new weapons. Meanwhile, others like the “After Hours” update offer game-changing additions. According to Take-Two Interactive CEO, Strauss Zelnick, Rockstar has plans to continue this kind of support.

Zelnick recently spoke to Business Insider, telling the publication that even with Red Dead Redemption 2 nearing its release, “there’s plenty more content to come” for GTA V. The CEO, of course, would not divulge what this new content could potentially include.

Zelnick also talked about GTA V’s unprecedented sales performance.

What can I say? We’re extraordinarily grateful to our colleagues at Rockstar Games for this incredible creative achievement, and to the entire team responsible for physical/digital distribution, and marketing of course.

The CEO later added, “we would never have expected to sell something like 100 million units and still be in the market and still be active.”

This success, which now has the Grand Theft Auto franchise in its entirety sitting at “something like 285 million units” sold, is due in large part to Grand Theft Auto Online. Nearly five years after its September 2013 launch on PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and Grand Theft Auto V’s sales have yet to stagnate. Like a Call of Duty or NBA 2K title, GTA V continuously finds a comfortable place on sales charts every month. No wonder it’s approaching 100 million copies sold worldwide.

While the wait for details on GTA V’s future offerings continues, fans can rest assured that new Rockstar Games content is on the way via Red Dead Redemption 2. The latest entry in the western series will hit the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on October 26, 2018.

[Source: Business Insider]