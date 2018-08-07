H1Z1 Makes Its Official PS4 Debut

H1Z1, described by developer Daybreak Games as “the original standalone battle royale game”, has officially left the open beta phase on the PlayStation 4. It is now a full, free-to-play title for everyone on the console.

H1Z1 Producer Terrence Yee issued a statement, regarding the developer’s thoughts on H1Z1‘s PlayStation 4 launch and successful open beta:

Everyone here at Daybreak Games is thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive response to H1Z1’s debut on PS4. Ten million new players in our first month in Open Beta is an incredible milestone, and our entire development team has worked tirelessly to build on that early success. We’re beyond excited to officially launch H1Z1 on PS4—this is our fully realized vision for battle royale on console.

The H1Z1 launch update includes:

Battle Pass Season 1: PS4 players can now unlock up to 30 rewards levels across 3 distinct lines (free, premium, and PS Plus). Battle Pass Season 1 premium line can be purchased for $5.49 / €5.49, while all PS Plus members will receive the PS Plus line included in membership. Level progression will carry over between lines. Two New Weapons: The explosive RPG can be found in gold tier airdrops, and specializes in taking out vehicles. The deadly SOCOM Sniper Rifle can be found in purple tier airdrops, and offers a new tactical option for long-range gunfights. New Vehicle: The ARV fits a full fives team and includes a hatch for a squad mate to fire out the top – making it the ultimate vehicle for squad-based gameplay. New Launch Bundles: Players can now customize their character to the max through the new Viper Starter bundle ($4.99 USD / €4.99) or Hardline Deluxe bundle, which includes Premium Battle Pass ($34.99 USD / €34.99). Both Launch bundles are now available at a special launch discount until September 4 on the PlayStation Store.



The official PlayStation 4 H1Z1 launch is significant. Getting another game in the hugely popular battle royale genre is nothing short of a win for PlayStation. Will this be the game that enables cross-play on PS4, seeing as how it is also on the PC? Probably not, but who knows?

Are you excited for the official H1Z1 PS4 launch? Let us know!