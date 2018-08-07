QuakeCon PSN Sale Now Live Ahead of QuakeCon 2018
A little after E3 2018, Bethesda confirmed that QuakeCon has expanded its charity efforts by tapping eight different organizations about participating. And while QuakeCon regularly features charity events, this year’s is, allegedly, a much bigger deal. But it seems the event itself is still the priority, as the PlayStation Store has set live a new QuakeCon PSN sale starting today until August 14 at 8 a.m.
Check out the list of discounted games during this QuakeCon PSN sale here:
PS4 Games
- Wolfenstein: The New Order – $11.99 USD
- The Evil Within – $9.99 USD
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – $11.99 USD
- The Evil Within Digital Bundle – $14.99 USD
- Dishonored Definitive Edition – $9.99 USD
- Fallout 4 – $22.49 USD
- DOOM – $14.99 USD
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $19.99 USD
- Dishonored 2 – $26.79 USD
- Prey – $14.99 USD
- The Elder Scrolls Online – $9.99 USD
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack – $17.99 USD
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – $20.09 USD
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe – $35.99 USD
- Dishonored: The Complete Collection – $47.99 USD
- Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition – $29.99 USD
- The Evil Within 2 – $35.99 USD
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $35.99 USD
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital – $47.99 USD
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – $41.99 USD
- DOOM VFR – $20.09 USD
- DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle – $47.99 USD
- Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle – $39.99 USD
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection – $29.99 USD
- Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition – $29.99 USD
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition – $44.99 USD
PS4 Add-Ons
- The Elder Scrolls Online:
- 1500 Crowns – $11.99 USD
- 3000 Crowns – $19.99 USD
- 5500 Crowns – $31.99 USD
- 14000 Crowns – $74.99 USD
- 21000 Crowns – $104.99 USD
- Summerset – $29.99 USD
- Summerset Upgrade – $22.49 USD
- Summerset Collector’s Edition Upgrade – $35.99 USD
- The Evil Within: Season Pass – $4.99 USD
- Fallout 4
- Season Pass – $24.99 USD
- Automatron – $5.99 USD
- Wasteland Workshop – $2.99 USD
- Far Harbor – $14.99 USD
- Contraptions Workshop – $2.99 USD
- Vault-Tec Workshop – $2.99 USD
- Nuka-World – $11.99 USD
QuakeCon 2018 will be held from August 9-12.
