QuakeCon PSN Sale Now Live Ahead of QuakeCon 2018

A little after E3 2018, Bethesda confirmed that QuakeCon has expanded its charity efforts by tapping eight different organizations about participating. And while QuakeCon regularly features charity events, this year’s is, allegedly, a much bigger deal. But it seems the event itself is still the priority, as the PlayStation Store has set live a new QuakeCon PSN sale starting today until August 14 at 8 a.m.

Check out the list of discounted games during this QuakeCon PSN sale here:

PS4 Games Wolfenstein: The New Order – $11.99 USD

The Evil Within – $9.99 USD

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood – $11.99 USD

The Evil Within Digital Bundle – $14.99 USD

Dishonored Definitive Edition – $9.99 USD

Fallout 4 – $22.49 USD

DOOM – $14.99 USD

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition – $19.99 USD

Dishonored 2 – $26.79 USD

Prey – $14.99 USD

The Elder Scrolls Online – $9.99 USD

Wolfenstein: The Two Pack – $17.99 USD

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – $20.09 USD

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Deluxe – $35.99 USD

Dishonored: The Complete Collection – $47.99 USD

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition – $29.99 USD

The Evil Within 2 – $35.99 USD

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – $35.99 USD

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Digital – $47.99 USD

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR – $41.99 USD

DOOM VFR – $20.09 USD

DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle – $47.99 USD

Prey + Dishonored 2 Bundle – $39.99 USD

The Elder Scrolls Online: Collection – $29.99 USD

Prey: Digital Deluxe Edition – $29.99 USD

The Elder Scrolls Online: Summerset Collector’s Edition – $44.99 USD PS4 Add-Ons The Elder Scrolls Online: 1500 Crowns – $11.99 USD 3000 Crowns – $19.99 USD 5500 Crowns – $31.99 USD 14000 Crowns – $74.99 USD 21000 Crowns – $104.99 USD Summerset – $29.99 USD Summerset Upgrade – $22.49 USD Summerset Collector’s Edition Upgrade – $35.99 USD

The Evil Within: Season Pass – $4.99 USD

Fallout 4 Season Pass – $24.99 USD Automatron – $5.99 USD Wasteland Workshop – $2.99 USD Far Harbor – $14.99 USD Contraptions Workshop – $2.99 USD Vault-Tec Workshop – $2.99 USD Nuka-World – $11.99 USD



QuakeCon 2018 will be held from August 9-12.

[Source: PlayStation Store]