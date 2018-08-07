RIDE 3 Instagram Contest Can Give You the Ducati Experience in Italy

Developed by Milestone, RIDE 3 is a love letter to motorbike culture. The RIDE series brings graphical realism to motorcycle racing sim fans, and it’s back for another installment. To build up hype, Milestone and Ducati, an Italian motorcycle company, are teaming up again for an Instagram contest.

This RIDE 3 contest began on August 6, 2018, and it will end on November 5, 2018. Here’s how to enter:

Follow @RideVideogame on Instagram

Comment on any post and answer the question: “What does ‘being a biker’ really mean to you?”

Note: all comments must be written in English. Participants may post multiple comments as long as they are all original.

A jury will read through comments from eligible users and select the response with the most originality and appeal. The first place winner’s answer will be included in RIDE 3‘s end credits, and they will get invited by Ducati to visit the official Ducati Museum and Factory in Bologna, Italy. Second and third place winners will get Ducati technical gear and branded merchandise, respectively. All three winners will get a free copy of RIDE 3.

RIDE 3 releases on November 8, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

[Source: RIDE 3 blog]