Check Out Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s First 15 Minutes

As part of the IGN First preview series, Shadow of the Tomb Raider has received front and center with its IGN First preview series. To kick off coverage, the game’s first fifteen minutes have been revealed.

Check out Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s opening moments in the video below.

If potential spoilers worry you, it seems all of the details in Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s opening moments are fairly vague. After escaping a close call in some underground ruins, where she sustained a leg injury, Lara Croft meets with her partner, Jonah, at an archaeological site previously occupied by the series’ villains, Trinity. While there, she deciphers constellations, obtains clues to solve an ancient puzzle, and escapes enemies again. After that, Lara and Jonah spend the remainder of the opening minutes in an unspecified Latin American city, trying to outsmart a man who may be behind Trinity’s dirty dealings.

More insight into Shadow of the Tomb Raider should appear ahead of the game’s launch. As of now, most of the information boils down to Lara working against the clock to save the world from a Mayan apocalypse. In doing so, she embarks on an intense journey that will test her beyond measure. This journey will also culminate in her evolving into the Tomb Raider of pop culture legend.

What Square Enix has planned for the series after this release remains to be seen. According to developers at Eidos Montreal, Shadow of the Tomb Raider marks the final adventure for this version of the beloved action icon.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider will arrive on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 14, 2018.