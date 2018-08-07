Check Out Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s First 15 Minutes

For the month of August, the IGN First preview series is placing Shadow of the Tomb Raider front and center with its. To kick off the month of coverage, IGN has partnered with Square Enix to unveil the game’s opening fifteen minutes.

Check out Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s opening moments in the video below.

If potential spoilers worry you, it seems all of the details in Shadow of the Tomb Raider’s opening moments are fairly vague. After escaping a close call in underground ruins, where she sustains a leg injury, Lara Croft meets with her partner, Jonah, at an archaeological site previously occupied by the series’ villains, Trinity. While there, she deciphers constellations, obtains clues to solve an ancient puzzle, and escapes another close call. Afterwards, Lara and Jonah spend the remainder of the opening minutes in an unspecified Latin American city, trying to outsmart a man who may be behind Trinity’s dirty dealings.

IGN First’s coverage should offer further insight into Shadow of the Tomb Raider ahead of launch. As of now, most of the information boils down to Lara working against the clock to save the world from a Mayan apocalypse. In doing so, she embarks on an intense journey that will test her beyond measure. This journey will also culminate in her evolving into the Tomb Raider of pop culture legend.

What Square Enix has planned for the series after this release remains to be seen. According to developers at Eidos Montreal, Shadow of the Tomb Raider marks the final adventure for this version of the beloved action icon.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider arrives on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on September 14, 2018.